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FINANCE

Japan's Nikkei retreats from record high as SoftBank Group falls

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A man walks in front of an electronic screen displaying Japan's Nikkei stock prices quotation board inside a conference hall in Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2026. REUTERS
A man walks in front of an electronic screen displaying Japan's Nikkei stock prices quotation board inside a conference hall in Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2026. REUTERS

Japan's Nikkei share average pulled back on Friday from a record high set in the previous session, as SoftBank Group fell and renewed U.S.-Iran hostilities weighed on investor sentiment.

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The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 62,636.00 as of 0104 GMT. It had jumped 5.6 percent on Thursday to close at a record high after crossing the psychological level of 63,000 for the first time.

The broader Topix was down 0.66 percent at 3,815.09.

"Compared with the previous session's sharp gains, the decline in today's market is marginal," said Hitoshi Asaoka, chief strategist at Asset Management One.

Also weighing on the market was a rise in crude oil prices after the United States and Iran exchanged fire, putting a month-long Middle East ceasefire in doubt.

Technology investor SoftBank Group fell 4.6 percent, dragging the Nikkei lower the most, after the U.S.-listed shares of Arm Holdings tumbled overnight on smartphone market weakness and AI chip supply concerns.

Fibre optic cable maker Fujikura lost 1.18 percent.

Bank shares weighed on the Topix, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group losing 2.11 percent and 3.54 percent, respectively.

Sony Group slipped 2.3 percent.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest reversed early losses to rise 1 percent.

Silicon wafer maker Sumco jumped 10.22 percent to become the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei.

Robot maker Fanuc rose 7.4 percent.

Of the more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime market, 69 percent fell, 27 percent rose and 3 percent traded flat.

Reuters

Japan NikkeiSoftBank

 

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