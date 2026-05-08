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FINANCE

Fed's Williams says demand remains robust for US government debt

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A man passes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in New York City, U.S., March 13, 2023. REUTERS
A man passes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in New York City, U.S., March 13, 2023. REUTERS

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Thursday that demand for U.S. government debt remains robust despite high levels of borrowing.

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The Fed is watching the very high level of government borrowing “very carefully,” Williams said at an event in Newburgh, New York.

While it may be surprising, there remains “enormous” demand for U.S. government debt offerings. He added that “America is still seen as the strongest economy in the world” and a good place to park cash, and “it hasn't changed even with all the geopolitical issues and things like that.”

Williams also said the Middle East conflict is increasing strains in supply chains. He noted that the U.S. was "a bit protected" due to its status as a major energy producer, but troubles are coming in Asia and Europe. He warned of possible "spillovers" from the current situation.

Earlier this week, the New York Fed reported that global supply chain pressures had risen to levels last seen in the COVID-19 pandemic. Those pressures were major contributors to high levels of inflation during that period.

Williams also said the U.S. economy had been quite resilient heading into the current energy shock driven by the Middle East war. “The big question mark” is how things go now given the jump in energy prices, Williams said. 

Regarding still high inflation, he added that the Fed will “make sure” and is committed to getting price pressures back to the 2 percent target.

Reuters

Federal Reserve Bank of New YorkJohn WilliamsUS government debt

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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