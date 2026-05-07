Hong Kong stocks edge higher at midday on Thursday

The Hang Seng Index rose by more than 400 points at midday on Thursday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased by 410 points, or 1.57 percent, to 26,624 points.

The half-day market turnover reached 165.77 billion.

Tech gauge rose 3.09 percent to 5,122 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 0.25 percent, or 10.57 points, to 4,170 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index was up 0.71 percent to 15,569 points.