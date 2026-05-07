Fed's Goolsbee says Iran war impact looking more like an inflationary shock

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Kashkari says Iran war limits Fed's ability to provide rate guidance
04-05-2026 10:27 HKT
BOJ sees inflation moving around 3 percent in risk scenario
30-04-2026 15:09 HKT
Hong Kong CPI rises 1.7pc in March amid higher oil prices
23-04-2026 17:07 HKT
BOJ is likely to hold off raising rates in April, sources say
20-04-2026 21:25 HKT
Fed's Waller says rate cuts still possible this year if war ends quickly
19-04-2026 16:57 HKT
US consumer prices surge in March in line with expectations
10-04-2026 21:47 HKT
China sees first producer inflation in over three years
10-04-2026 10:00 HKT
Iran war drives Philippine inflation above 4%
07-04-2026 15:45 HKT
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT