Hong Kong stocks rally on Thursday early trading day

Hong Kong stocks climbed at the open on Thursday morning.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 1.21 percent, or 317 points, to 26531 points.

Tech gauge rose 2.4 percent to 5,089 points.

Tech stocks rallied, with Kuaishou (1024) rising 5.2 percent -the best-performing blue-chip. Baidu (9888) up 4.86 percent, and Alibaba (9988) up 3.95 percent.

Among the semiconductor stocks, Semiconductor Manufacturing International (0981) rose 2.27 percent, and Hua Hong Semiconductor rose 2.31 percent.

Oil stocks edged lower. PetroChina (0857) fell 3.5 percent, and CNOOC (0883) dropped 2.7 percent, the two worst-performing blue-chips.