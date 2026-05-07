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FINANCE

South Korea's KOSPI takes a breather from new peak

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS

South Korean shares were mixed on Thursday, taking a breather after breaching the historic 7,500-mark for the first time at the open. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

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The benchmark KOSPI was up 3.02 points, or 0.04 percent, at 7,387.58 as of 01:53 GMT, after rising as high as 7,532.88 earlier in the day.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.38 percent, while peer SK Hynix lost 0.06 percent. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.66 percent.

Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 4.64 percent and up 2.65 percent, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 2.77 percent, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 0.07 percent.

Citi Research on Thursday upgraded its Kospi target to 8,500 from 7,000 previously, reflecting solid memory earnings upside as well as strong fiscal stimulus with the Korean government's push for corporate value enhancement.

Of the total 895 traded issues, 376 shares advanced, while 485 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 4,033.2 billion won (US$2.78 billion).

The won was quoted at 1,449.9 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03 percent lower than its previous close at 1,449.4.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,448.7 per dollar, down 0.3 percent on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,447.1.

The KOSPI has risen 75.30 percent so far this year.

The won has weakened 0.7 percent against the dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.22 point to 103.80.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.0 basis points to 3.534 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.7 basis points to 3.878 percent.

Reuters

South KoreaKOSPIwon

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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