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FINANCE

Samsung Electronics plans US$59 bln share buyback, Yonhap reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters at the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS
A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters at the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS

Samsung Electronics plans a share buyback programme worth about 90 trillion won (US$58.61 billion) after agreeing to give stockbonuses to employees in recent wage talks, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday, sending shares of the South Korean chip giant up more than 6 percent. 

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The memory-chip maker may soon announce details on the plan, Yonhap said, citing unidentified industry sources. 

Samsung Electronics also did not respond to requests for comment. 

Management and union last month reached a pay deal under which Samsung is expected to set aside about 10.5 percent of its annual operating profit for special bonuses for the chip division in the form of stocks, sparking concerns over inequality at the company. 

Employees at Samsung will be able to immediately sell a third of the treasury shares they receive as bonuses, but they will have to wait for a year to sell another third and a further year for the remainder. 

Samsung also may need to repurchase additional stocks to award employees under a separate compensation programme, called the "Performance Stock Unit," which was introduced last October to align employee rewards with long-term stock performance, Yonhap said. 

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are expected to post record profits this year and next year, as the AI boom has fueled a shortage of memory chips as technology firms race to build data centres, driving up prices for chips to train and run AI models. 

Samsung shares jumped 6.3 percent, outperforming SK Hynix's 1.6 percent gain and reclaiming the top spot by common-share market capitalization in South Korea.


Reuters

Samsung Electronicsbuybackshares

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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