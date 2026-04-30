logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

UOB Hong Kong appoints Cliff Law as head of corporate banking

FINANCE
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Cliff Law. UOB Hong Kong
Cliff Law. UOB Hong Kong

UOB Hong Kong has appointed Cliff Law as head of corporate banking, succeeding Anthony Tse, with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Law will lead the bank’s corporate banking strategy and drive the continued growth of the franchise, while further strengthening UOB Hong Kong’s support for China–ASEAN business flows and enterprises with cross‑border banking needs across the region, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Law reports to Adaline Zheng, head of UOB Hong Kong, as well as Edmund Leong, head of group corporate banking and sector solutions group at UOB.

 Prior to joining UOB Hong Kong, Law served as general manager of the corporate banking division at a Hong Kong-headquartered bank, leading client coverage, credit analysis and customer service teams serving China corporates, non‑bank financial institutions, funds, Hong Kong conglomerates and real estate clients, it said.

He also spent more than 20 years with a multinational bank, holding senior leadership roles across client coverage, loan syndications and financing solutions, with experience spanning origination, structuring, underwriting and distribution of large‑scale China and cross‑border transactions, supported by strong investor engagement and rigorous risk and compliance oversight, the statement said.


 

UOBHong KongCliff Lawcorporatebanking

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng Index drops below 26,000 points by noon on Thursday
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Hang Seng Index drops below 26,000 points in early trading on Thursday
FINANCE
3 hours ago
More Guangdong cities to join southbound travel scheme
NEWS
19 hours ago
HKEX
Hang Seng Index closes above 26,000 points, Ping An jumps 6pc
FINANCE
21 hours ago
EcoCeres
EcoCeres reportedly eyes confidential Hong Kong IPO for up to US$1 bln
ESG
22 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares extend gains by noon
FINANCE
29-04-2026 12:12 HKT
Goldman Sachs logo appears in this illustration taken December 1, 2025. REUTERS
Goldman Sachs bars Hong Kong bankers from using Anthropic AI, source says
FINANCE
29-04-2026 10:28 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong shares open higher
FINANCE
29-04-2026 10:22 HKT
Lawmakers discuss Lan Kwai Fong beautification plan
NEWS
28-04-2026 18:26 HKT
Flower-viewing tourism gains traction as Hong Kong eyes potential
NEWS
28-04-2026 18:25 HKT
Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts
PROPERTY
29-04-2026 03:38 HKT
HK hit by sudden 9 degrees temperature dip amid cold front
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.