UOB Hong Kong appoints Cliff Law as head of corporate banking

UOB Hong Kong has appointed Cliff Law as head of corporate banking, succeeding Anthony Tse, with immediate effect.

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Law will lead the bank’s corporate banking strategy and drive the continued growth of the franchise, while further strengthening UOB Hong Kong’s support for China–ASEAN business flows and enterprises with cross‑border banking needs across the region, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Law reports to Adaline Zheng, head of UOB Hong Kong, as well as Edmund Leong, head of group corporate banking and sector solutions group at UOB.

Prior to joining UOB Hong Kong, Law served as general manager of the corporate banking division at a Hong Kong-headquartered bank, leading client coverage, credit analysis and customer service teams serving China corporates, non‑bank financial institutions, funds, Hong Kong conglomerates and real estate clients, it said.

He also spent more than 20 years with a multinational bank, holding senior leadership roles across client coverage, loan syndications and financing solutions, with experience spanning origination, structuring, underwriting and distribution of large‑scale China and cross‑border transactions, supported by strong investor engagement and rigorous risk and compliance oversight, the statement said.



