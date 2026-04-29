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FINANCE

Wall St mixed at open ahead of Big Tech earnings, Fed meeting

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street’s main indexes were mixed at the open on Wednesday as investors treaded carefully ahead of several Big Tech earnings reports and a Federal Reserve meeting expected to be the last for Jerome Powell as its Chair.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.8 points, or 0.04 percent, at the open to 49,163.78. The S&P 500 fell 7.2 points, or 0.10 percent, at the open to 7,131.61, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.3 points, or 0.23 percent, to 24,606.527.

Reuters

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