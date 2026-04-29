Wall St mixed at open ahead of Big Tech earnings, Fed meeting

Wall Street’s main indexes were mixed at the open on Wednesday as investors treaded carefully ahead of several Big Tech earnings reports and a Federal Reserve meeting expected to be the last for Jerome Powell as its Chair.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.8 points, or 0.04 percent, at the open to 49,163.78. The S&P 500 fell 7.2 points, or 0.10 percent, at the open to 7,131.61, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.3 points, or 0.23 percent, to 24,606.527.

Reuters