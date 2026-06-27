Trump unveils new US passport -- with picture of himself

President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a rendering of a new limited-edition US passport to mark the country's 250th anniversary of independence -- featuring his stern-faced likeness.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"The U.S.A.'s New Passport, which says, 'Welcome, but be good!'" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform featuring the passport mock-up.

The image features a glowering Trump leaning on his desk and his signature, with the text of the Declaration of Independence in the background. It appears to be based on a portrait taken by White House photographer Daniel Torok.

The opposite page shows a painting depicting the declaration's signing in 1776, with the words "United States of America 250."

The White House posted the same passport rendering, with the words "PATRIOT PASSPORT."

The State Department -- which had previously announced that a commemorative passport with "custom artwork" would be available from July 6 -- did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In April, a department official said the Trump-themed passports would only be available at in-person appointments in Washington "for as long as there is availability."

Trump has aggressively put his personal stamp on government institutions, with banners of the president flying outside several government buildings, and the Treasury Department saying his signature will soon appear on the one-dollar bill.

Trump also added his name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts -- until a court ruled that it should be removed.

He will be the first sitting US president featured in Americans' travel documents.

AFP