logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China to keep ultra-long special bond tenors at 20-, 30-, 50-year, sources say

FINANCE
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

China’s finance ministry will keep this year’s ultra-long special treasury bond issuance to 20-, 30- and 50-year maturities, the same as last year, people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Market participants have been watching 30-year supply because it could steepen the yield curve as the Middle East conflict stokes inflation concerns and curbs demand for longer-dated paper.

The people also said a separate batch of special bonds aimed at boosting the core tier 1 capital of large state-owned commercial banks will come in five- and seven-year tenors, unchanged from last year.

The sources declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investors had broadly expected a smaller allocation of 30-year special treasury bonds and the addition of a 15-year tranche, a view that had driven yields on ultra-long tenors lower over the past week.

The yield spread between China’s 30-year and 1-year bonds widened to 1.16 percentage points last week, the biggest gap since August 2023.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the ministry would meet government bond underwriters on Thursday to discuss this year’s ultra-long special bond plans.

China’s 2026 budget report shows 1.3 trillion yuan (US$190.70 billion) in ultra-long special treasury bonds will be issued this year.

Separately, China said in early March that it would inject 300 billion yuan into state-owned banks this year to guard against systemic risks, and boost financing for technology companies amid an intensifying US rivalry, down from 500 billion yuan last year.

Reuters reported last month that China is also considering easing shareholding restrictions for some major investors in a move aimed at broadening capital-raising options for commercial banks reeling from an economic slowdown.

Reuters

Chinabondtreasury

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP Saffrine Duggan (L), the wife of Daniel Duggan, talks to the media outside the Federal Court of Australia in Canberra on April 16, 2026.
US ex-Marine loses extradition appeal in China pilots case
WORLD
3 hours ago
Solar panels are seen on the roofs of residential houses in Qingnan village of Lianyungang, Jiangsu province January 8, 2014. REUTERS
China solar makers say war-induced renewables demand won't fix overcapacity
FINANCE
3 hours ago
People walk on a street in Beijing, China October 19, 2025. REUTERS
China's factory output rises 5.7pc in March, retail sales growth slips to 1.7pc
FINANCE
3 hours ago
China's CATL posts slower profit growth in first quarter
FINANCE
18 hours ago
President of China Xi Jinping attends the plenary session during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 23, 2023. GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Pool via REUTERS
China says it will 'resolutely support' Cuba against US pressure
CHINA
18 hours ago
Vietnam's President and Communist Party Secretary General To Lam arrives at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China April 14, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
China's Xi calls for strategic clarity, political security with Vietnam
CHINA
18 hours ago
Zhou Yalin and Wang Chuanfu in 2018
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
FINANCE
19 hours ago
File Photo: China's International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang leaves the venue for APEC Trade Ministers' meeting in Seogwipo on Jeju island, South Korea, May 16, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/FILE PHOTO
China's vice commerce minister meets Ford executive, urges deeper market presence
CHINA
19 hours ago
A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Foreign investors sell China onshore bonds for 11th straight month in March
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Victory Giant Technology's retail tranche oversubscribed 41.4 times
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
14-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
220 beneficiaries take over 240 trips monthly under HK's $2 scheme, one rides 600 times
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.