Courier SF Holding reportedly considering US$1 billion convertible bonds issuance

Chinese courier SF Holding (6936) is reportedly considering raising up to US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion) through convertible bonds issuance.

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The company is also mulling over a share placement, according to Bloomberg.

The bonds may have a tenure of one year, it said, adding that some proceeds from the issuance could be used to refinance the zero-coupon convertible bonds due in July this year.

SF raised a total of HK$5.5 billion through a share sale and convertible bonds issuance in 2025.



