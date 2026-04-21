Courier SF Holding reportedly considering US$1 billion convertible bonds issuance

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Chinese courier SF Holding (6936) is reportedly considering raising up to US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion) through convertible bonds issuance.
The company is also mulling over a share placement, according to Bloomberg.
The bonds may have a tenure of one year, it said, adding that some proceeds from the issuance could be used to refinance the zero-coupon convertible bonds due in July this year.
SF raised a total of HK$5.5 billion through a share sale and convertible bonds issuance in 2025.
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