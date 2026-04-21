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FINANCE

Courier SF Holding reportedly considering US$1 billion convertible bonds issuance

FINANCE
40 mins ago
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A delivery worker carries packages next to a SF Express depot during the double 11 festival or Singles Day, China's massive annual shopping event in Shanghai on November 11, 2025. AFP
A delivery worker carries packages next to a SF Express depot during the double 11 festival or Singles Day, China's massive annual shopping event in Shanghai on November 11, 2025. AFP

Chinese courier SF Holding (6936) is reportedly considering raising up to US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion) through convertible bonds issuance.

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The company is also mulling over a share placement, according to Bloomberg.

The bonds may have a tenure of one year, it said, adding that some proceeds from the issuance could be used to refinance the zero-coupon convertible bonds due in July this year.

SF raised a total of HK$5.5 billion through a share sale and convertible bonds issuance in 2025.


 

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