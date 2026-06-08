logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Alphabet taps Intel to make three million in-house chips, The Information reports

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
An Intel logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS
An Intel logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS

Alphabet’s Google has placed an order with Intel to manufacture more than three million tensor processing units in 2028, The Information reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nvidia has not placed an order with Intel yet, but has been evaluating whether the company’s technology can be used to make a processor that combines four graphics chips into a single unit, the report said.

Intel’s shares surged more than 13 percent in premarket trading.

Alphabet, Intel and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The news is the latest sign that a turnaround at Intel is gathering steam after years of management blunders allowed TSMC to take the lead in chip manufacturing.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in April that the EV maker plans to use Intel’s next-generation 14A manufacturing process to make chips at its Terafab project, an advanced AI chip complex Musk has envisioned in Austin.

Reuters

GoogleAlphabetIntelNvidia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang raises a toast with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Corporation Chairman and CEO Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Corporation Founder Lee Hae-jin during their dinner meeting at a Korean barbecue restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Nvidia clinches deals with South Korean giants include SK Group to advance AI boom
INNOVATION
12 hours ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang raises a toast with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Corporation Chairman and CEO Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Corporation Founder Lee Hae-jin during their dinner meeting at a Korean barbecue restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Nvidia, SK to detail cooperation plan as Huang flags prolonged chip shortage
INNOVATION
07-06-2026 20:03 HKT
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP SpaceX signage displayed outside a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. facility in Hawthorne, California on March 26, 2026.
SpaceX signs pre-IPO deal to provide AI computing to Google
WORLD
06-06-2026 12:59 HKT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gives his autographs to fans as he arrives at Gimpo airport in Seoul on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Nvidia's Huang arrives in South Korea with 'surprises', bets on robotics
WORLD
05-06-2026 18:24 HKT
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang gives a keynote address on the sidelines of the annual Computex trade show in Taipei. Reuters
Nvidia CEO says robotics is South Korea's next big sector, points to 'some suprises'
INNOVATION
05-06-2026 14:44 HKT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at Computex in Taipei on June 2, 2026. (AFP)
Nvidia CEO mounts charm push in South Korea with TV talk show, baseball appearances
INNOVATION
04-06-2026 15:19 HKT
The logo of Foxconn is seen during the AutoTronics Taipei 2026 at Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei on April 15, 2026. AFP
Foxconn announces strategic collaboration with Intel on next-gen AI infrastructure
FINANCE
04-06-2026 14:41 HKT
The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo
Google must let UK publishers opt out of AI search under new rules
WORLD
03-06-2026 17:11 HKT
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won answers questions from members of the media at the SK Hynix booth during the annual Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2026. REUTERS
SK Hynix plans to double wafer capacity in next five years, group chairman says
INNOVATION
02-06-2026 19:15 HKT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at Computex in Taipei on June 2, 2026. (AFP)
Pay workers 'as much as possible', Nvidia's Huang says
CHINA
02-06-2026 14:19 HKT
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
20 hours ago
Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued
WORLD
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.