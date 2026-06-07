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INNOVATION

Nvidia, SK to detail cooperation plan as Huang flags prolonged chip shortage

INNOVATION
8 mins ago
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang raises a toast with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Corporation Chairman and CEO Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Corporation Founder Lee Hae-jin during their dinner meeting at a Korean barbecue restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang raises a toast with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Corporation Chairman and CEO Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Corporation Founder Lee Hae-jin during their dinner meeting at a Korean barbecue restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, June 5, 2026. REUTERS

Nvidia and South Korea's SK are expected to announce a plan for cooperation between the two companies on Monday, with the boss of the U.S. chipmaker saying that the ongoing memory shortage would persist for "quite a few years".

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A spokesperson for SK Hynix said group chairman Chey Tae-won and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang plan to brief media about the plan on Monday morning, confirming a report by Newsis.

Huang separately said that Nvidia could make announcements with SK on Monday.

"We're working across many industries from AI supercomputers to CPUs to new PCs and robotics. So we are here to plan and maybe tomorrow we have some announcements," he told reporters, without elaborating further.

He also said that he did not see an end to memory shortages.

"The whole industry supply chain - everything from wafers to packaging to silicon photonics...everything's in short supply because the demand is so high. It is going to persist for several years."

Huang was meeting with Chey, SK Hynix CEO Kwak ​Noh-jung and other SK executives over fried chicken and beer known as "chimaek" at Seoul restaurant Kkanbu Chicken.

Reuters

NvidiaSKchip shortage

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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