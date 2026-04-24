logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's CITIC Securities quarterly profit jumps 55pc on brokerage fees

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The logo of CITIC Securities is seen at its branch in Beijing, China, March 22, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The logo of CITIC Securities is seen at its branch in Beijing, China, March 22, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

China’s CITIC Securities (6030) reported on Friday a jump of 54.6 percent in first-quarter profit year-on-year, driven by surging brokerage fee income on high trading activity in domestic capital markets.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a stock exchange filing CITIC said net profit for the first quarter reached 10.216 billion yuan (HK$11.7 million), beating analysts’ average estimate of 8.370 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

“In the first quarter of 2026, China’s capital markets maintained a positive growth trajectory, with trading activity remaining at elevated levels,” it added, saying this “drove strong growth in overall operating performance”.

First-quarter fees and commission revenue in the brokerage business rose 47.8 percent on the year, to 4.915 billion yuan, the filing showed.

China’s average daily trading turnover in the A-share market of about 2.58 trillion yuan in the first quarter, was up about 70 percent on the year, reflecting sustained investor appetite in stable market conditions.

Chinese stocks are fast emerging as a safe haven as the Middle East conflict global risk sentiment, with investment banks increasingly bullish on a market that has held up better than its regional peers in March.

Investment banking fees and commission revenue rose 23.8 percent to 1.207 billion yuan, buoyed by policymakers’ efforts to expand fundraising channels for tech firms.

China’s securities regulator unveiled reform this month of the ChiNext startup board in the southern hub of Shenzhen, expanding access for technology startups as Beijing boosts support for homegrown innovation in growing competition with Washington.

Revenue from investment gains reached 5.802 billion yuan in the first quarter, down from 14.5 billion yuan a year earlier, the filing showed.

CITIC’s Hong Kong-listed shares closed down 0.89 percent at HK$26.62 before the earnings news, versus a rise of 0.24 percent in the benchmark index.

Beijing has dialled up rhetoric about the need for brokerage sector reform, with new directives to spur mergers and acquisitions as part of restructuring in an industry where more than 140 Chinese and foreign players compete.

Reuters

CITIC Securities

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on fresh hopes of US-Iran talks
FINANCE
40 mins ago
FHKI attended the Chongqing Municipal Government-hosted symposium. FHKI.
FHKI signs MoU with Chongqing General Chamber of Commerce to drive innovation
FINANCE
2 hours ago
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China to curb US investment in tech companies, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
4 hours ago
HKBN
HKBN profit flat at $107b, maintains interim dividend
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Reuters
China bans dual-use items exports to 7 European entities over Taiwan arms sales
FINANCE
5 hours ago
A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China allows qualified foreign investors to trade treasury bond futures for hedging
FINANCE
5 hours ago
HKEX.
Hang Seng Index closes shy of 26,000 points
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Reuters
China Q1 fiscal revenue up 2.4pc
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Global billionaire population to rise 25pc over next five years, led by Asia Pacific
FINANCE
7 hours ago
HKEX
Hong Kong stocks fall by midday break
FINANCE
10 hours ago
$228 million Mark Six snowball draw sparks online ‘tail-number’ theory
SOCIAL BUZZ
23-04-2026 16:08 HKT
logo
(Video) Mid-air altercation turns into ‘in-flight spectacle’ on AirAsia flight
SOCIAL BUZZ
23-04-2026 18:25 HKT
HKO issues special weather alert, warns of heavy rain and strong gusts
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.