China bans dual-use items exports to 7 European entities over Taiwan arms sales

China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday it was banning exports of dual-use items to seven European entities. The move comes over arms sales to Taiwan, placing them on its export control list with immediate effect.

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The entities include German defence electronics firm Hensoldt AG and Belgian-based FN Browning. A commerce ministry spokesperson said they participated in arms sales to Taiwan or “colluded with Taiwan.”

There was no immediate comment from Taiwan’s government.

Dual-use items are goods, software or technologies that have both civilian and military applications. This includes certain rare earth elements essential for making drones and chips.

Foreign organizations and individuals are also prohibited from transferring Chinese-origin dual-use items to the seven entities. All related activities must be stopped immediately, the ministry added.

China informed the European Union about the situation through the bilateral export control dialogue mechanism before the announcement.

“The measures only apply to dual-use items and do not affect normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Europe,” the spokesperson said. “Law-abiding EU entities with integrity have absolutely no need to worry.”

Reuters