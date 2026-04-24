China Q1 fiscal revenue up 2.4pc

China’s fiscal revenue grew 2.4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Friday, quickening from a 0.7 percent uptick over the first two months of 2026.

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Fiscal expenditure rose 2.6 percent on the year in the January-March period, slowing from a 3.6 percent expansion in January-February. Beijing has pledged to boost government spending to help meet this year’s economic growth target.

Government land sales revenue fell 24.4 percent from a year earlier, the ministry said.

Reuters