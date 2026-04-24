logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China Q1 fiscal revenue up 2.4pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Reuters
Reuters

China’s fiscal revenue grew 2.4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Friday, quickening from a 0.7 percent uptick over the first two months of 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Fiscal expenditure rose 2.6 percent on the year in the January-March period, slowing from a 3.6 percent expansion in January-February. Beijing has pledged to boost government spending to help meet this year’s economic growth target.

Government land sales revenue fell 24.4 percent from a year earlier, the ministry said.

Reuters

Chinafiscal revenue

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
Reuters
China bans dual-use items exports to 7 European entities over Taiwan arms sales
FINANCE
12 mins ago
A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China allows qualified foreign investors to trade treasury bond futures for hedging
FINANCE
20 mins ago
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/
UK health data of 500,000 people listed for sale in China
CHINA
55 mins ago
Components of Xiaomi SU7 on display at the Xiaomi booth during the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China), in Beijing, China April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China's auto industry races to embed AI in line with Beijing mandate
CHINA
1 hour ago
Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP This photo illustration shows the DeepSeek app on a mobile phone in Hong Kong on January 28, 2025.
China's DeepSeek says releases long-awaited new AI model
CHINA
4 hours ago
AI Artificial intelligence words, miniature of robot and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken December 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China stealing US AI technology: White House official
CHINA
6 hours ago
U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) speaks during the 2026 Infrastructure Summit of government officials, corporate executives, and labor leaders, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
US Senator Steve Daines to lead visit to China before May summit
CHINA
6 hours ago
A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China kicks off ultra-long special treasury sales on Friday
FINANCE
7 hours ago
ONE condoms by Karex on display in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia April 21, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Warning of higher condom prices goes viral in China, stokes stockpiling talk
CHINA
23 hours ago
Chinese national flags flutter on top of the Great Hall of the People amid snowfall ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China, March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/ File Photo
China urges US to abide by one-China principle after Taiwan flight permit criticism
CHINA
23-04-2026 16:20 HKT
logo
(Video) Mid-air altercation turns into ‘in-flight spectacle’ on AirAsia flight
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
$228 million Mark Six snowball draw sparks online ‘tail-number’ theory
SOCIAL BUZZ
23-04-2026 16:08 HKT
HK securities watchdog reaches a deal with PwC for $1 bln compensation over China Evergrande audits
FINANCE
23-04-2026 17:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.