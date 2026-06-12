logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Myanmar's president to visit China next week

CHINA
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing will visit China next week for talks with his counterpart Xi Jinping, Beijing said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Min Aung Hlaing, whose government has pledged to step up trade with China, will visit from June 15 to 19, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

"China looks forward to working with Myanmar, through President Min Aung Hlaing's visit, to... deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation," ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular news conference.

The trip will be the Myanmar leader's second state visit since taking over as civilian president in April, following a trip to India.

The Southeast Asian nation has been diplomatically isolated since a 2021 military coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar's armed forces have been battling an array of opposition factions since the coup.

Fearing political collapse in Myanmar -- with which it shares a porous, 2,100-kilometre (1,300-mile) border -- China has sought to rein in rebel groups fighting the military.

Beijing also enthusiastically backed elections that delivered a walkover win this year for the military's allies in civilian politics.

After five years ruling as armed forces chief, Min Aung Hlaing was sworn in as civilian president in April, in a transition democracy monitors dismissed as a rebranding of military rule.

His government has revived discussions with China of long-stalled energy and transport infrastructure projects.

AFP

MyanmarpresidentvisitChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
SpaceX logo, word "IPO" and rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
SpaceX playbook set to fuel China's IPO ambitions but tech gap persists
CHINA
34 mins ago
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China's May new loans rise to 520 billion yuan, below expectations
FINANCE
39 mins ago
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
China says holding American citizen suspected of spying
CHINA
2 hours ago
A Chinese national flag is hoisted. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China asks big banks to curb interbank lending to ease cash glut, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Nvidia begins Vera CPU sales pitch to Chinese clients, sources say
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
A green sea turtle named Solstice is released after six months of recovery, on Melenara Beach on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, May 23, 2025. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
China warns 'spy turtles' are fishing for sea secrets
WORLD
4 hours ago
Men sit at the foot of a dune in Taklamakan Desert outside the village of Jiya near Hotan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China warns of risk of 'extreme floods' in desert regions
CHINA
6 hours ago
Commuters line up to board a train at a subway station near the Zhongguancun tech hub, during morning rush hour in Beijing, China March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
China learns to live on less fuel, to the relief of oil markets
CHINA
7 hours ago
The logo of Chinese drug research and development group WuXi AppTec February 5, 2024. REUTERS
China's WuXi sues US over allegations it supports Beijing's military
FINANCE
7 hours ago
US embassy in Yangon
US embassy employee found dead in Yangon hotel, Thai woman detained
WORLD
16 hours ago
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
NEWS
11-06-2026 00:05 HKT
source: online
Employer loses $20,000 after domestic helper quits after just two days, citing earthquake damage
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-06-2026 13:32 HKT
(File photo)
Nine-day rainy spell to hit HK with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected 
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.