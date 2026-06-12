China says holding American citizen suspected of spying

China said on Friday it was holding an American citizen, who is also an analyst at a policy think tank focusing on Myanmar, on suspicion of spying.

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Min Zin, who founded the Institute for Strategy and Policy Myanmar, "has been subjected to criminal compulsory measures... on suspicion of engaging in espionage activities that endanger China's national security", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news briefing.

AFP