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CHINA

China says holding American citizen suspected of spying

CHINA
20 mins ago
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Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

China said on Friday it was holding an American citizen, who is also an analyst at a policy think tank focusing on Myanmar, on suspicion of spying.

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Min Zin, who founded the Institute for Strategy and Policy Myanmar, "has been subjected to criminal compulsory measures... on suspicion of engaging in espionage activities that endanger China's national security", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news briefing.

AFP

ChinaAmerican citizenspying

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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