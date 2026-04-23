Wall St opens lower on Middle East impasse, mixed earnings

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, with investors hesitant to extend the recent equities rally in the absence of clear signals on the US-Iran war, while a batch of mixed earnings further dented sentiment.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 205.2 points, or 0.41 percent, to 49,284.85 at the open. The S&P 500 fell 19.1 points, or 0.27 percent, to 7,118.8​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 103.8 points, or 0.42 percent, to 24,553.747.



Reuters