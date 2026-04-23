Wall St opens lower on Middle East impasse, mixed earnings

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Wall Street opens higher on ceasefire extension relief
22-04-2026 21:48 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls 320 points on Wednesday, CATL slumps 5 percent
22-04-2026 16:52 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges 350 points at noon on Wednesday
22-04-2026 12:42 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges 300 points in early trading on Wednesday
22-04-2026 09:51 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises on Tuesday as investors await Iran peace talks
21-04-2026 16:51 HKT
Hang Seng Index muted at noon on Tuesday
21-04-2026 12:22 HKT
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT