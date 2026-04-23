logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Wall St opens lower on Middle East impasse, mixed earnings

FINANCE
20 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, with investors hesitant to extend the recent equities rally in the absence of clear signals on the US-Iran war, while a batch of mixed earnings further dented sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 205.2 points, or 0.41 percent, to 49,284.85 at the open. The S&P 500 fell 19.1 points, or 0.27 percent, to 7,118.8​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 103.8 points, or 0.42 percent, to 24,553.747.


Reuters

wall StreetS&P 500Nasdaqstocksstockequityindex

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng Index loses 26,000-point mark on Thursday
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Hang Seng Index drops below 26,000 points by noon on Thursday
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Hang Seng Index drops below 26,000 points in early trading on Thursday
FINANCE
11 hours ago
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall Street opens higher on ceasefire extension relief
FINANCE
22-04-2026 21:48 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls 320 points on Wednesday, CATL slumps 5 percent
FINANCE
22-04-2026 16:52 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges 350 points at noon on Wednesday
FINANCE
22-04-2026 12:42 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges 300 points in early trading on Wednesday
FINANCE
22-04-2026 09:51 HKT
Reuters
Wall Street opens higher as AI optimism, earnings counter Middle East concerns
FINANCE
21-04-2026 21:43 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises on Tuesday as investors await Iran peace talks
FINANCE
21-04-2026 16:51 HKT
Hang Seng Index muted at noon on Tuesday
FINANCE
21-04-2026 12:22 HKT
(File photo)
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
NEWS
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
The number one dream: Record $228m Mark Six jackpot has the city counting
NEWS
23 hours ago
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
NEWS
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.