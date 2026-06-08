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FINANCE

Wall St opens higher as chip stocks rebound, Middle East tensions ease

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday, bouncing back from a sharp selloff in the prior session, aided by a recovery in chip stocks and signs of easing tensions in the Middle East.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.5 points, or 0.26 percent, to 50,997.23. The S&P 500 rose 56.8 points, or 0.77 percent, to 7,440.57, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 355.6 points, or 1.38 percent, to 26,065.071 at the opening bell.

Reuters

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