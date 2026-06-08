Wall St opens higher as chip stocks rebound, Middle East tensions ease

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Hong Kong shares decline at midday break
10 hours ago
US authorizes sale of $2 bn in anti-drone weapons to Kuwait
06-06-2026 17:30 HKT
US warns Ebola outbreak on scale of largest 'is possible'
06-06-2026 16:18 HKT
US confirms Iranian footballers granted visas for World Cup
06-06-2026 13:05 HKT
Taiwan needs to 'spend smarter' on its defence, senior US diplomat says
06-06-2026 12:44 HKT
Trump pardons former US congressman convicted of securities fraud
06-06-2026 11:21 HKT
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT