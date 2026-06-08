Wall St opens higher as chip stocks rebound, Middle East tensions ease

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday, bouncing back from a sharp selloff in the prior session, aided by a recovery in chip stocks and signs of easing tensions in the Middle East.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.5 points, or 0.26 percent, to 50,997.23. The S&P 500 rose 56.8 points, or 0.77 percent, to 7,440.57, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 355.6 points, or 1.38 percent, to 26,065.071 at the opening bell.

Reuters