Seminar on Belt and Road Capacity Building Platforms introduces capacity-building opportunities

The Seminar on Belt and Road Capacity Building Platforms was held on Wednesday to introduce capacity-building opportunities, including those by public organisations and institutions in Hong Kong, with a view to exchanging knowledge for promoting development, deepening soft connectivity of rules and standards, exploring collaboration opportunities, and enhancing people-to people bonds with Belt and Road countries.

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The Commissioner for Belt and Road, Nicholas Ho, said that the initiative of the platforms is designed to serve as a two-way springboard for Hong Kong and its partners to learn and lead.

"By sharing governance experience and professional expertise, we work alongside officials and professionals from B&R countries to build the skills, standards, and networks required to turn development goals into delivery - strengthening resilient economies, effective institutions, and sustainable development," he said.

Representatives from the Hong Kong International Aviation Academy, the Hong Kong Productivity Council and the new Belt and Road Sustainable Green Development Training Centre gave briefings on their capacity-building programmes and collaboration with B&R partners.

The seminar attracted representatives from about 30 consulates-general, honorary consulates, chambers of commerce of B&R countries in Hong Kong, and other agencies. They exchanged views and explored collaboration opportunities at the event.