Shanghai Xizhi Technology oversubscribed by 823.8 times in its retail tranche

Read More
160 Health retail tranche 56 times oversubscribed
10-09-2025 16:44 HKT
by
Gloria Leung
Shanghai Xizhi Technology saw its retail tranche for its Hong Kong initial public offering oversubscribed by 823.8 times on Tuesday, drawing HK$104.2 billion in margin loans.
The company plans to offer 13.8 million H shares, raising HK$2.53 billion. The offer price is between HK$166.6 and HK$183.2, with an entry fee of HK$2,776 per board lot of 15 shares.
The company specializes in optoelectronic computing, an innovative paradigm that combines the advantages of photonics and electronics
Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events: