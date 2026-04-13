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FINANCE

Signergy Technology leads Monday's retail tranche, oversubscribed 797.9 times

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS

Hong Kong saw four initial public offerings' retail tranche oversubscribed on Monday, with AI-driven energy solutions Signergy Technology being 797.9 times oversubscribed.

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The company has drawn HK$352 billion in margin loans, according to brokerage's data. It plans to offer 13.57 million H shares, raising HK$4.4 billion. The offer price is HK$324.2, with each lot of 100 shares and HK$32,747 in entry fee.

Manycore, one of Hangzhou's "Six little dragons", had its retail tranche oversubscribed 480 times, drawing HK$59 billion in margin loans.

The Chinese leading cloud-native spatial design software company plans to offer 161 million shares, raising at most HK$1.22 billion. The offer price is between HK$6.72 and HK$7.62. Each lot of shares is 500, and the entry fee is HK$3,848.

Gpixel Changchun Microelectronics, a provider of CMOS image sensors, saw its retail tranche oversubscribed 340 times, drawing HK$88.85 billion in margin loans.

The company plans to offer 6,529 million H shares, raising HK$2.6 billion. The offer price is HK$39.88, with each lot of 100 shares and an entry fee of HK$4,028.

China's Victory Giant Technology's retail tranche was 0.2 times oversubscribed, drawing HK$2.06 billion from margin loans.

The company plans to offer 8,335 million H shares, raising at most HK$17.49 billion. The offer price is at a maximum of HK$209.88, with each lot of 100 shares, and an entry fee of HK$21,119.

Signergy Technology is scheduled to debut on April 16, whereas Manycore and Gpixel Changchun Microelectronics are on April 17, and Victory Giant Technology is on April 21.
 

Signergy TechnologyManycoreGpixel Changchun MicroelectronicsVictory Giant TechnologyHK IPO

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