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Gloria Leung
Hong Kong saw four initial public offerings' retail tranche oversubscribed on Monday, with AI-driven energy solutions Signergy Technology being 797.9 times oversubscribed.
The company has drawn HK$352 billion in margin loans, according to brokerage's data. It plans to offer 13.57 million H shares, raising HK$4.4 billion. The offer price is HK$324.2, with each lot of 100 shares and HK$32,747 in entry fee.
Manycore, one of Hangzhou's "Six little dragons", had its retail tranche oversubscribed 480 times, drawing HK$59 billion in margin loans.
The Chinese leading cloud-native spatial design software company plans to offer 161 million shares, raising at most HK$1.22 billion. The offer price is between HK$6.72 and HK$7.62. Each lot of shares is 500, and the entry fee is HK$3,848.
Gpixel Changchun Microelectronics, a provider of CMOS image sensors, saw its retail tranche oversubscribed 340 times, drawing HK$88.85 billion in margin loans.
The company plans to offer 6,529 million H shares, raising HK$2.6 billion. The offer price is HK$39.88, with each lot of 100 shares and an entry fee of HK$4,028.
China's Victory Giant Technology's retail tranche was 0.2 times oversubscribed, drawing HK$2.06 billion from margin loans.
The company plans to offer 8,335 million H shares, raising at most HK$17.49 billion. The offer price is at a maximum of HK$209.88, with each lot of 100 shares, and an entry fee of HK$21,119.
Signergy Technology is scheduled to debut on April 16, whereas Manycore and Gpixel Changchun Microelectronics are on April 17, and Victory Giant Technology is on April 21.
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