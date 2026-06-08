logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China says 'illegal' outbound investment crackdown won't lead to forced liquidation

FINANCE
7 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

China’s crackdown on “illegal” cross-border investment won’t lead to mainlanders’ offshore accounts being closed and assets liquidated forcibly, the securities regulator said, amid investor concerns over the fate of US$54 billion (HK$423.2 billion) worth of assets.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Some savers from mainland China are travelling to Hong Kong and scrambling to explore options to retain their investments in the financial hub, after Beijing’s unexpected crackdown last month on “illegal” cross-border securities trading.

The clamp-down and the sanctioning of overseas brokers for “illegally” helping Chinese investors buy shares in foreign markets does not affect their business activities offshore, said the watchdog in response to Reuters queries.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) statement is the clearest indication yet that overseas brokerages can continue to offer legitimate offshore services to mainland clients.

The latest statement comes amid growing confusion among Chinese investors over how to deal with their money and investments in offshore brokerage accounts - worth about $54 billion according to Chinese broker Kaiyuan Securities.

Fears of forced liquidation triggered a sell-off in US-listed Chinese stocks immediately after the crackdown was announced on May 22.

“Safety of investors’ assets will not be affected by the rectification campaign,” the CSRC said in the statement. “Existing accounts will not be forcibly closed, and assets held in those accounts will not be subject to mandatory cleanup.”

Onshore Chinese investors can sell assets and move money out of the affected accounts, while brokers’ provision of illicit services on the mainland, including via websites and trading software, will be terminated in two years, the CSRC said.

Tiger, Futu, Longbridge have told their onshore Chinese clients that starting mid-June, they can no longer open new accounts, add positions, or move in fresh money, but offshore services will remain intact.

The CSRC said that its policy intention is clear - the crackdown was aimed at “purifying” China’s capital markets, protecting investors, and “hitting” illegal capital outflows from the country.

“No country, or region would tolerate overseas institutions conducting illegal activities within its border,” it said, and it must be dealt with ruthlessly as they “seriously disrupt market order, increase financial risks, and harm investors.”

Responding to Reuters’ question on whether the tightening of capital controls also seeks to nudge money into domestic capital markets, the securities watchdog said that Chinese assets were “appealing”, but did not elaborate.

“We welcome both domestic and international investors to participate in China’s capital markets and share the dividends of the country’s high-quality economic growth.”

Reuters

crackdowncross-border investmentChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Mainland Chinese savers flock to Hong Kong as regulators tighten capital controls
FINANCE
Just now
A view of the city skyline in Beijing, China, May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China dominates low-carbon industrial projects, US lags, report says
ESG
13 mins ago
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China's forex reserves rise more than expected in May
FINANCE
18 hours ago
China's central bank extends gold buying spree for 19th month in May
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Parents (Back) wait outside a shcool as students line up to enter a school on the first day of China's National College Entrance Examination (NCEE) known as "gaokao", in Beijing on June 7, 2026. (AFP)
Millions of Chinese students sit for gruelling 'gaokao'
CHINA
19 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands on the day of their bilateral summit in Beijing, China, September 4, 2025 (Reuters/File)
With China's Xi in North Korea, Kim to project confidence, defiance
CHINA
19 hours ago
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
SpaceX IPO bars investors from China and Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
05-06-2026 23:01 HKT
Reuters
Chinese battery maker CATL expects energy storage to make up half of global sales by 2030
ESG
05-06-2026 22:45 HKT
People walk past the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) sign at its building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS
China to tighten oversight of private investment funds
FINANCE
05-06-2026 22:36 HKT
A group of visitors look at robotic hands displayed at the demonstration area of Linkerbot office, in Beijing, China, April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China calls for more foreign investment in advanced manufacturing
INNOVATION
05-06-2026 22:17 HKT
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
19 hours ago
Viral online discussion reveals extraordinary perks for some Hong Kong domestic helpers
NEWS
06-06-2026 21:12 HKT
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.