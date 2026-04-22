Huaqin Technology rose 21pc in the gray market on Wednesday's closing

Huaqin Technology rose 21 percent in the gray market at closing yesterday, ahead of its Thursday debut.

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Its share price closed at HK$94, higher than its offer price of HK$77.7 on Phillip Securities' over-the-counter market. That translates to a paper gain of nearly HK$1,000 per board lot of 100 shares.

The company reportedly oversubscribed 151 times, drawing HK$69.8 billion in margin loans. It plans to offer 58.55 million shares, raising HK$4.55 billion. The entry fee is HK$7,848.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong saw three companies oversubscribe in their initial public offerings yesterday, led by Shanghai Xizhi Technology, which oversubscribed 3,041 times.

The AI computing unicorn, specializing in photonic-electronic hybrid computing, has drawn HK$383 billion in margin loans. It plans to offer 13.8 million H shares, raising at most HK$2.53 billion.

Shanghai Sunmi Technology, a global leading Business Internet of Things solutions provider, oversubscribed 312 times and has drawn HK$33.2 billion in margin loans. The Alibaba (9988) and Meituan (3690) backed company plans to offer 42.63 million H shares, raising HK$1.06 billion.

Chinese biopharmaceutical company Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience oversubscribed by 148 times, drawing HK$21.6 billion in margin loans. The company plans to offer 47.13 H shares, raising at most HK$1.45 billion.

