HKEX will prioritize extending derivatives trading hours, COO tells media

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) will prioritize extending derivatives trading hours, with the goal of fully covering US market closing hours as part of its goal to lengthen trading time, local media reported.

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The extension is not to compete with other exchanges on duration, but to create greater overlap with different markets, in order to attract more international capital to allocate to Hong Kong assets, chief operating officer Vanessa Lau Bik-yun was quoted as saying.

As for extending trading hours for Hong Kong’s cash equity market, it faces greater challenges, the report said.

In addition to taking into account local brokers and investors in both Hong Kong and China, it may also require coordination with the mainland on the Stock Connect mechanism, Lau said, adding that there is currently no market consensus, and further in-depth and broad-based study is needed.



