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FINANCE

HKEX posts record Q1 profit and revenue as IPOs, trading momentum remain robust

FINANCE
3 hours ago
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A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) posted a record profit and revenue in the first quarter of 2026, as global capital continued to seek safe havens and access to Asian growth opportunities amid a volatile macro environment.

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The Hong Kong bourse operator saw its profit grow by 27 percent to HK$5.2 billion in the three months as revenue and other income jumped by 20 percent to HK$8.2 billion. 

Among them, core business revenue was up 22 percent to HK$7.69 billion on higher trading and clearing fees from higher volumes in the cash and commodities markets.

Its shares jumped nearly 3 percent following the results.

The city’s primary market momentum remained robust in the quarter, with 40 listings raising HK$110.4 billion, nearly six times that of the same period in 2025, making it the strongest first quarter since 2021. It maintained the position as the world’s leading IPO venue in the months. 

Headline average daily turnover grew by 14 percent to HK$276.7 billion, the second-highest quarterly level after the record HK$286.4 billion in the third quarter of last year, supported by robust liquidity and active investor participation, alongside buoyant primary market activity, HKEX said. 

Northbound ADT via the Stock Connect reached a record quarterly high of 324.1 billion yuan, up 70 percent, while that of Southbound trading also rose 11 percent to HK$122.5 billion, accounting for 22 percent of the overall turnover in the period. 

HKEX’s London Metal Exchange also recorded a record quarterly chargeable ADV of 877,000 lots in the quarter, 26 percent higher than a year ago.

 

hkexprofitrevenuetradingIPOq1

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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