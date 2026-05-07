logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong bourse proposes to revive gold futures as volatility grips market

FINANCE
5 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
HKEX. Singtao
HKEX. Singtao

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) is looking to relaunch gold futures, as the city pushes to become an international gold trading and storage hub amid volatile bullion prices driven by geopolitical tensions.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The bourse's head of markets, Gregory Yu, told local lawmakers this week that the exchange plans to revive gold futures, according to a video of the meeting reviewed by Reuters.

HKEX last launched gold futures in 2017 after an earlier product introduced in 2008 was suspended in 2015, but both efforts failed to gain traction due to weak liquidity and competition from established global markets.

Yu, who did not give a timeline, said HKEX would continue to consult market participants and stakeholders, refine contract design and improve delivery mechanisms.

"A lot of investors are in need of risk diversification given the geopolitics, and are therefore interested in trading and storing gold," Yu said.

"We therefore believe it is imperative to connect the gold futures market with the physical gold ecosystem here."

HKEX confirmed the proposal made during the meeting on Monday, which has not been reported previously.

The Hong Kong government has been pushing to expand bullion storage and position the city as an international gold trading centre.

Gold prices have swung sharply since the outbreak of the Iran war, as investors shift between safe-haven buying and reassessing the conflict's impact on oil prices, inflation, the dollar and interest-rate expectations.

Reuters

HKEXgold future

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Bonnie Chan
Hong Kong's LME-approved warehouses build physical market connectivity, Bonnie Chan says
FINANCE
5 hours ago
HKEX to relaunch gold futures in coming months, Joseph Chan says
FINANCE
04-05-2026 16:40 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
HKEX to introduce weekly expiries for 17 stock option classes, including Pop Mart and Laopu Gold
FINANCE
27-04-2026 17:37 HKT
Bonnie Chan and Dato' Fad'l Mohamed.
ETF based on Malaysian co-branded benchmark to launch, exploring dual listing: Bonnie Chan
FINANCE
22-04-2026 16:30 HKT
Bonnie Chan. HKEX
More international investors keen to invest in Asian markets amid uncertainty, HKEX says
FINANCE
22-04-2026 11:17 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
HKEX plans to launch zero-day options on Hang Seng Index in early 2027: Bloomberg
FINANCE
21-04-2026 14:44 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
HKEX will prioritize extending derivatives trading hours, COO tells media
FINANCE
20-04-2026 11:32 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
HKEX to shorten HK cash market settlement to T+1 from 2027 fourth quarter
FINANCE
17-04-2026 18:43 HKT
Bonnie Chan, second left. HSBC
Over 10 international firms in IPO pipeline, new listing queue number hits record high: Bonnie Chan
FINANCE
15-04-2026 16:33 HKT
Christopher Hui
New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme has over 3,300 applications so far, Christopher Hui says
FINANCE
13-04-2026 22:15 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
JoyYou cards rejected: Shenzhen Metro tightens ID checks for HK seniors seeking free rides
NEWS
7 hours ago
Mumbai man calmly scrolls phone with machete lodged in skull after attack
WORLD
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.