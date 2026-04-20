China's Orient Securities Co said it plans to ​buy 100 percent of smaller ‌rival Shanghai Securities using cash and newly issued ​shares, as Beijing encourages ​consolidation in the brokerage ⁠industry.

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Orient Securities announced plans for the ​deal on Sunday without ​giving details. It said its shares would halt trading starting ​Monday.

Total assets of ​the combined entity were expected to ‌exceed ⁠600 billion yuan, making Orient Securities a top-10 brokerage in China, ​according ​to ⁠Shanghai Securities News.

Beijing has encouraged mergers ​and acquisitions in ​China's ⁠financial sector to build globally competitive investment banks ⁠and ​asset managers.



Reuters