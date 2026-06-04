logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

New Zealand expresses concern over China lawmaker ban after Taiwan trip

CHINA
42 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 7, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 7, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz

New Zealand said on Thursday it would express its concerns to Beijing after China banned four New Zealand lawmakers from entry following their visit to Taiwan last month.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand lawmakers had visited the democratically governed island for decades.

"Such visits are not inconsistent with New Zealand's One China policy," the spokesperson said, referring to its policy since 1972 of recognising Beijing as the sole government of China.

"In the context of that long history, the minister was surprised to learn that China has taken a decision to, for the first time, impose travel bans on New Zealand MPs as a result of travel to Taiwan."

Peters instructed New Zealand foreign ministry officials in Beijing and Wellington to discuss the matter with Chinese authorities "in order to express concern at this departure from past practice and to better understand it."

New Zealand and China have maintained a largely stable relationship in recent years, with China remaining New Zealand's largest trading partner, even as Wellington has grown more outspoken about Beijing's expanding influence in the Pacific.

Senior politicians from both countries have exchanged a number of visits over the past three years, with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visiting China in 2025.

China views Taiwan as its own territory, and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of the island. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

The Chinese embassy in Wellington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

'A TYPE OF FOREIGN INTERFERENCE'

The New Zealand Herald reported the Chinese embassy notified parliament that four lawmakers had been banned from entering China, Hong Kong and Macau for a year. The Herald said the ban targeted three lawmakers from the ruling centre-right coalition, Laura McClure, David Wilson and Maureen Pugh, along with opposition Labour lawmaker Duncan Webb.

McClure told the newspaper the travel ban was "a type of foreign interference."

"I'm not going to apologise for visiting Taiwan," she said.

The Chinese embassy told New Zealand parliament officials the travel ban could be reduced or waived if the lawmakers apologised for the trip, the Herald reported.

A New Zealand parliament official confirmed a meeting with Chinese embassy representatives but did not disclose details.

"Any advice given to MPs is always on a confidential basis," David Wilson, Clerk of the House of Representatives, said by email.

Like most countries, New Zealand has no formal ties with Taiwan. Under New Zealand's constitution, members of parliament are independent of the government and make their own travel decisions when invited.

Reuters

New ZealandChinalawmaker banTaiwantrip

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A worker walks at the Terminal 2 of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangdong province, China April 20, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS
South Korea, China agree first expansion in flight rights in seven years
CHINA
2 hours ago
Chinese shipping containers sit at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, U.S., November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake
US proposes up to 12.5pc tariffs on goods from 60 economies over forced labor failures, China denies
FINANCE
19 hours ago
A Chinese delegation arrives at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) headquarters for trade talks with a U.S. delegation, in Paris, France, March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo
China defends subsidies after OECD report alleging unfair edge
CHINA
20 hours ago
A clock showing the time at noon is pictured on a building, next to almost empty streets at Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
China spying suspect to stand trial in Prague
CHINA
20 hours ago
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS
DeepSeek slated to draw 50 billion yuan in maiden fundraising, sources say
INNOVATION
22 hours ago
USTR seeks comment on possible US-China tariff cuts under Board of Trade
FINANCE
03-06-2026 11:44 HKT
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on June 3, 2026. (Photo by Hilary Wardhaugh / AFP)
Solomons PM says to review secretive security pact with China
CHINA
03-06-2026 10:49 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China services activity grows at fastest pace in three months, private PMI shows
FINANCE
03-06-2026 10:28 HKT
ARM. REUTERS
Arm Holdings CEO says US would have difficulty banning AI CPU chip exports to China
INNOVATION
02-06-2026 22:13 HKT
A man walks by at a store of the electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla, in Beijing, China March 24, 2025. REUTERS
Tesla extends Chinese-made EV growth as sales surge in May
FINANCE
02-06-2026 21:27 HKT
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
23 hours ago
Veteran actor Chung King-fai dies aged 89, family confirms peaceful passing at home
ENTERTAINMENT
03-06-2026 12:58 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.