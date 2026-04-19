logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Fed's Waller says rate cuts still possible this year if war ends quickly

FINANCE
35 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller speaks during The Clearing House Annual Conference in New York City, U.S. November 12, 2024. REUTERS
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller speaks during The Clearing House Annual Conference in New York City, U.S. November 12, 2024. REUTERS

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday that while the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is likely to push up near-term inflation, a swift end to the conflict would keep the door open for interest rate cuts later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"If the war is wrapped up soon, I see a forecast in which underlying inflation would continue to move toward 2 percent, leaving me cautious about rate cuts now and more inclined toward cuts to support the labor market later this year when the outlook is more steady," Waller said in a speech at Auburn University.

However, he warned that a prolonged conflict would make the Fed's job much more difficult.

"The longer energy prices remain elevated and the Strait of Hormuz is constrained, the greater the chances that higher inflation gets embedded across a wide variety of goods and services, various supply chain effects start to emerge, and real activity and employment start to slow," Waller added.

Waller's remarks are expected to be the last from a Fed policymaker before officials enter the pre-meeting blackout period ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on April 28-29, where rates are widely expected to remain unchanged.

FED'S INFLATION-JOBS DILEMMA

The Fed governor highlighted the difficult balance between controlling inflation and supporting employment. 

"If high inflation and weak hiring came to define the economy, I'll have to balance the risks to the two sides of the Fed's dual mandate to determine the appropriate path of policy," he said. "That may mean maintaining the policy rate at the current target range if the risks to inflation outweigh those to the labor market.”

Waller noted considerable uncertainty in the current environment and said it is becoming harder for the Fed to treat shocks as purely temporary. "With a sequence of shocks, policymakers need to be more vigilant," he said, warning that repeated shocks could keep inflation elevated for a prolonged period.

In the near term, he expects the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index — the Fed's preferred inflation gauge — to rise to 3.5 percent in March, well above the central bank's 2 percent target.

On the jobs front, Waller pointed out that the level of job creation now needed to keep the unemployment rate steady has fallen to around zero, meaning that some job losses in a given month do not necessarily signal the start of a recession.

Waller also downplayed concerns about risks in the private credit sector, describing it as a relatively small part of the financial system with limited systemic risk, as funds cannot be withdrawn rapidly.

While Waller supported the Fed's decision to hold rates steady in March, he had voted for a rate cut in January. He has generally been supportive of easing monetary policy, believing that inflation driven by trade tariffs will be short-lived, while rising risks to the job market warrant more support from the Fed.

Waller spoke as hopes for a quick resolution to the conflict grew following the Lebanese-Israeli ceasefire and Iran's reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump, however, said the U.S. would maintain its blockade of Iran's ports. 

Following the developments, oil prices dropped and U.S. stocks surged as investors raised their expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut by the end of the year.

Reuters

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller U.S.-Israeli warinflationinterest rate cut

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Shoppers crowd a supermarket to buy food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 22, 2022. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
US consumer prices surge in March in line with expectations
FINANCE
10-04-2026 21:47 HKT
Staff sort fruits at a Walmart in Beijing, China, September 23, 2019. Picture taken September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China sees first producer inflation in over three years
FINANCE
10-04-2026 10:00 HKT
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Middle East war means 'all roads' lead to higher prices, slower growth, IMF chief says
FINANCE
07-04-2026 19:21 HKT
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a joint statement during the visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Malacanang Palace, in Manila, Philippines, January 10, 2024. Ezra Acayan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Iran war drives Philippine inflation above 4%
WORLD
07-04-2026 15:45 HKT
People walk past the headquarters of the central bank of the People's Republic of China in Beijing February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo
China must balance rising inflation with growth risks, central bank adviser says
CHINA
31-03-2026 12:11 HKT
A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. To match Special Report BOJ-KURODA/ECONOMY REUTERS/Issei Kato
BOJ highlights inflationary pressure from oil, weak yen
FINANCE
30-03-2026 17:07 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan's five-year bond yield hits fresh high as Mideast conflict fuels inflation fears
FINANCE
27-03-2026 10:23 HKT
A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December19, 2025. REUTERS
Bank of Japan's new trend gauge shows inflation exceeding target
FINANCE
26-03-2026 15:32 HKT
Yen and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Japan 2-year bond yield rises to nearly 30-year high on rising inflation pressure
FINANCE
26-03-2026 11:08 HKT
People walk at a shopping area of Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Japan's core inflation slows below BOJ target, complicates rate communication
FINANCE
24-03-2026 09:56 HKT
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific targets full flight restoration after June, contingent on fuel costs
NEWS
17-04-2026 18:29 HKT
Costumed fans flock to Kai Tak for second day of Hong Kong Sevens extravaganza
NEWS
18-04-2026 13:01 HKT
HK retail landscape may shift as PARKnSHOP–Wellcome merger discussed
FINANCE
17-04-2026 13:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.