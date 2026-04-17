logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

OpenAI to spend more than US$20 billion on Cerebras chips, receive equity stake, The Information reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

OpenAI has agreed to pay chip startup Cerebras more than US$20 billion (HK$156 billion) over the next three years to use servers powered by the company's chips, under a deal that could also give the ChatGPT maker an equity stake in the firm, The Information reported on Thursday, citing sources.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The development comes as OpenAI attempts to pull ahead in the AI race and meet growing demand. In January, the company agreed to buy up to 750 megawatts of computing capacity from Cerebras over three years in a deal valued at more than US$10 billion.

The commitments reported by The Information on Thursday exceed OpenAI's earlier reported agreement with the chipmaker.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours, while Cerebras declined to comment.

The deal highlights the industry's growing appetite for computing power to run inference - the process by which AI models generate responses - as companies race to develop reasoning models and applications aimed at driving wider adoption.

Sunnyvale, California-based Cerebras could disclose parts of its previously undisclosed arrangement with OpenAI as soon as Friday, the report said.

Under the deal, OpenAI will receive warrants for a minority stake in Cerebras, with its ownership potentially increasing as its spending rises, The Information reported. It added that OpenAI has also agreed to provide Cerebras about US$1 billion to help fund the development of data centers that would run its AI products.

OpenAI's total spending over the next three years could reach US$30 billion, which may translate into warrants representing up to 10 percent of Cerebras, the report added.

Reuters

OpenAICerebras chips

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
OpenAI CEO Altman seeks dismissal of sister's punitive damages claims in sexual abuse lawsuit
WORLD
16-04-2026 09:34 HKT
A woman poses for pictures in front of the OpenAI logo at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo
OpenAI announces restricted-access cybersecurity model
WORLD
15-04-2026 20:29 HKT
Open AI and xAI logos are seen in this illustration taken on September 12, 2025. REUTERS
OpenAI unveils GPT-5.4-Cyber a week after rival's announcement of AI model
FINANCE
15-04-2026 10:50 HKT
Novo Nordisk logo is seen in Bagsvaerd outside of Copenhagen, Denmark February 1, 2017. Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS
Novo Nordisk signs deal with OpenAI to develop new drugs
WORLD
14-04-2026 17:24 HKT
OpenAI logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS
OpenAI's US$852 billion valuation faces investor scrutiny amid strategy shift, FT reports
FINANCE
14-04-2026 14:44 HKT
Sam Altman attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
OpenAI firebomber was trying to kill boss Sam Altman: prosecutors
WORLD
14-04-2026 13:13 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI identifies security issue involving third-party tool, says user data was not accessed
WORLD
11-04-2026 13:33 HKT
CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman speaks during the 2026 Infrastructure Summit of government officials, corporate executives, and labor leaders, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
Suspect arrested after Molotov cocktail attack at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home
WORLD
11-04-2026 12:26 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
OpenAI will reserve portion of IPO shares for retail investors, CFO tells CNBC
INNOVATION
09-04-2026 10:15 HKT
OpenAI logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Crisis contractor for OpenAI, Anthropic eyes a move to combat extremism
WORLD
02-04-2026 14:49 HKT
Zhou Yalin and Wang Chuanfu in 2018
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
FINANCE
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
220 beneficiaries take over 240 trips monthly under HK's $2 scheme, one rides 600 times
NEWS
16-04-2026 03:00 HKT
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.