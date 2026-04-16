logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Mercedes investors warn luxury focus could hamper China recovery

FINANCE
34 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Mercedes-Benz logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2025. REUTERS
Mercedes-Benz logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2025. REUTERS

Investors pressed Mercedes-Benz on its recovery plans for China on Thursday, warning that a luxury-focused strategy could hurt the German brand's chances of winning back Chinese consumers after a slump in sales.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Like rivals BMW and Audi, Mercedes has lost ground in the world's largest car market, struggling to keep pace with fast-moving local brands such as BYD, NIO and Li Auto, which offer tech-laden premium cars at lower prices.

At Mercedes' annual shareholders' meeting on Thursday, investors questioned whether the Stuttgart-based automaker was doing enough to meet Chinese standards on technology.

"Customers in China today buy innovation, not tradition. Anyone who isn't a technological leader there becomes a status symbol of a bygone era," said Moritz Kronenberger of Union Investment, a top-20 shareholder with about US$276 million worth of stock.

Kronenberger criticised Mercedes for developing new products from its luxury S-class range downwards, rather than adopting a more mass-market approach like its Chinese competitors.

Tanja Bauer of Deka Investment, which owns US$191 million (HK$1.49 billion) worth of Mercedes stock, also flagged "the risk of an overly narrow focus on luxury" in her remarks to the meeting.

Mercedes plans to overhaul its lineup in China with seven new models by 2027 and the rollout of advanced driving assistance systems co-developed with Chinese tech firm Momenta.

CEO Ola Kaellenius said this marked the biggest product and technology offensive in the company's history, backed by local development and partnerships.

"This enables us to accelerate innovations tailored to the needs of Chinese customers," Kaellenius said.

Mercedes' sales in China fell 19 percent last year to 552,000 vehicles. The decline accelerated to 27 percent in the first quarter of 2026.

"We have clearly defined, ambitious yet realistic goals for China," finance chief Harald Wilhelm told investors. "In the medium term, we are aiming for annual sales of 500,000 to 600,000 vehicles in China."

MercedesChina

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A general view shows a gas processing plant during a launching ceremony at Galkynysh gas field in eastern Turkmenistan September 4, 2013. Reuters
China and Turkmenistan sign deal to build phase four of Galkynysh gas field
FINANCE
1 hour ago
People visit the booth of battery giant CATL during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
CATL seeks removal from Pentagon list of firms aiding China's military: Bloomberg
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
People wait in a long assistance line at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) in Seattle, Washington, U.S. December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo
China issues US safety alert for citizens citing 'malicious questioning' by US border officers
CHINA
8 hours ago
A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China to keep ultra-long special bond tenors at 20-, 30-, 50-year, sources say
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP Saffrine Duggan (L), the wife of Daniel Duggan, talks to the media outside the Federal Court of Australia in Canberra on April 16, 2026.
US ex-Marine loses extradition appeal in China pilots case
WORLD
12 hours ago
Solar panels are seen on the roofs of residential houses in Qingnan village of Lianyungang, Jiangsu province January 8, 2014. REUTERS
China solar makers say war-induced renewables demand won't fix overcapacity
FINANCE
12 hours ago
People walk on a street in Beijing, China October 19, 2025. REUTERS
China's factory output rises 5.7pc in March, retail sales growth slips to 1.7pc
FINANCE
12 hours ago
China's CATL posts slower profit growth in first quarter
FINANCE
15-04-2026 20:26 HKT
President of China Xi Jinping attends the plenary session during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 23, 2023. GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Pool via REUTERS
China says it will 'resolutely support' Cuba against US pressure
CHINA
15-04-2026 20:01 HKT
Vietnam's President and Communist Party Secretary General To Lam arrives at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China April 14, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
China's Xi calls for strategic clarity, political security with Vietnam
CHINA
15-04-2026 19:54 HKT
220 beneficiaries take over 240 trips monthly under HK's $2 scheme, one rides 600 times
NEWS
20 hours ago
Zhou Yalin and Wang Chuanfu in 2018
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
FINANCE
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
14-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.