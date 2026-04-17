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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks opened flat on Friday

FINANCE
35 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hong Kong stocks opened flat on Friday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index falling 183 points, or 0.69 percent, to 26,210 at the open.

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The Hang Seng Tech Index also declined, dropping 36 points or 0.72 percent to 5,055. Other major indices followed the downward trend.

Technology stocks weighed on the market, with major internet names among the blue chips trading lower. Baidu (9888) fell by 1.7 percent, and JD.com was down 1.6 percent. Alibaba (9988), Tencent (0900), and NetEase (9999) opened lower at 0.6 percent, 1 percent, and 0.9 percent, respectively.

HSBC (0005), China Mobile (0941), and AIA (1299) dropped 0.6 percent, 0.4 percent, and 1.6 percent, respectively.

 

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