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FINANCE

Manycore Tech, Six Little Dragons of Hangzhou, nearly doubled again on HK IPO debut

FINANCE
31 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hong Kong welcomed two initial public offering debut on Friday, with Manycore Tech (0068), one of Hangzhou Six Little Dragons, surged by 186.6 percent at one point to HK$21.84 on Futu Securities.

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Its offer price is at HK$7.62. Each board lot of 500 shares earn HK$7,120, excluding fee. The company was oversubscribed by 1,589 times  in retail tranche and 13.46 times in international tranche. 

Gpixel Changchun Microelectronics (3277) rose 108.25 percent at one point to HK$83, compared to its HK$39.88 offer price. Earning a paper gain of HK$4,512 per board lot of 100 shares. The retail tranche saw an oversubscription of 1,137 times, while the international tranche was oversubscribed by 21.69 times.

 

Manycore TechHangzhou Six Little DragonsGpixel Changchun Microelectronics

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