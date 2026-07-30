Budweiser profit rises 15 pc for first half of 2026

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Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (1876) reported a profit attributable to equity holders of US$473 million (HK$3.71 billion) for the six months ended June 30, with an increase of 15.65 percent year-on-year.
No interim dividend was declared.
Revenue decreased by 1.4 percent to US$3.17 billion.
Total volumes decreased by 2.2 percent in the first half of 2026, as business in China continued to be impacted by a slower-than-expected recovery, partially offset by the company’s performance in South Korea and India.
Profit attributable to equity holders in the second quarter alone recorded US$247 million, a soar of 41.14 percent from last year.