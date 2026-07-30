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FINANCE

Budweiser profit rises 15 pc for first half of 2026

FINANCE
55 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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Budweiser beer. REUTERS
Budweiser beer. REUTERS

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (1876) reported a profit attributable to equity holders of US$473 million (HK$3.71 billion) for the six months ended June 30, with an increase of 15.65 percent year-on-year. 

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No interim dividend was declared. 

Revenue decreased by 1.4 percent to US$3.17 billion. 

Total volumes decreased by 2.2 percent in the first half of 2026, as business in China continued to be impacted by a slower-than-expected recovery, partially offset by the company’s performance in South Korea and India. 

Profit attributable to equity holders in the second quarter alone recorded US$247 million, a soar of 41.14 percent from last year. 






 

Budweiser

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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