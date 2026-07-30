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FINANCE

HSBC names Richard Meddings chair of Group Audit Committee

FINANCE
24 mins ago
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FILE PHOTO: Two HSBC bank logos are displayed on an office building in Mexico City, Mexico, July 25, 2025. REUTERS/Henry Romero//File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Two HSBC bank logos are displayed on an office building in Mexico City, Mexico, July 25, 2025. REUTERS/Henry Romero//File Photo

HSBC (0005) announced Richard Meddings will take over as chair of the Group Audit Committee, effective from August 5.

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Meddings will succeed Brendan Nelson, who steps down as chair of the Group Audit Committee and member of the Group Risk Committee, following his appointment as group chairman.

Meddings is also appointed as a member of the Group Technology and Operations Committee, while Geraldine Buckingham is appointed as a member of the Group Remuneration Committee, with all changes effect from August 5. 

Yu Yan Pui

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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