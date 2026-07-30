HSBC names Richard Meddings chair of Group Audit Committee

HSBC (0005) announced Richard Meddings will take over as chair of the Group Audit Committee, effective from August 5.

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Meddings will succeed Brendan Nelson, who steps down as chair of the Group Audit Committee and member of the Group Risk Committee, following his appointment as group chairman.

Meddings is also appointed as a member of the Group Technology and Operations Committee, while Geraldine Buckingham is appointed as a member of the Group Remuneration Committee, with all changes effect from August 5.

Yu Yan Pui