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FINANCE

China's Q1 GDP grows 5.0pc year on year, tops market forecast

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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China's national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

China's economy grew 5 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, beating analysts' expectations as policymakers brace for the fallout from the Iran war.

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Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the January-March quarter gross domestic product (GDP) would expand 4.8 percent from a year earlier, compared with a three-year low of 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

On a quarterly basis, GDP grew 1.3 percent in the first quarter, matching forecasts and just ahead of the 1.2 percent gain in the previous quarter.

Risks to the world's second-largest economy have surged since the Middle East war erupted on February 28. The conflict has laid bare a critical vulnerability: as the world's biggest energy importer and a heavily export-driven economy, China is acutely exposed to an oil shock that is already slowing trade, driving up factory costs and clouding the outlook for the year.

Reuters

China first quarter GDP

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