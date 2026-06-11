logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

OPEC again lowers 2026 global oil demand growth forecast

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

OPEC on Thursday lowered its forecast for world oil demand growth in 2026 to 970,000 barrels per day, the producer group said in its monthly report, marking the second straight downward revision.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The group continues to see a smaller impact on consumption since the Iran war started than other forecasters such as the US Energy Information Administration and the International Energy Agency. OPEC said consumption would rebound later and raised its demand growth forecast for 2027.

The war has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil routes, curbing millions of barrels of Middle East output. The resulting surge in fuel prices is hitting consumers and businesses around the world.

The current forecast reduced the expected oil demand growth this year from 1.17 million barrels per day seen previously. For 2027, OPEC expects oil demand to rise by 1.73 million bpd, up 190,000 bpd from the previous forecast.

"The global economic performance in the first half of 2026 has remained resilient, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions," OPEC said in the report, leaving its economic growth forecasts unchanged.

The EIA and IEA both expect oil demand to decline this year as a result of the war.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, had agreed to resume output increases from April, but the closure of Hormuz has made it impossible to lift production. The report said output fell further in May.

OPEC+ crude output averaged 33.13 million bpd in May, down 190,000 bpd from April, the report said, citing secondary sources OPEC uses to monitor its production. Iran posted the biggest drop in output. The country's exports were down sharply in May due to a US blockade, tanker data shows.

The May figure includes the United Arab Emirates, which left OPEC and OPEC+ on May 1

Reuters

OPECoil

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The World Bank Group logo is displayed on a office wall at the International Finance Corporation in Karachi, Pakistan February 4, 2026. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
World Bank cuts global growth outlook to 2.5pc, warns of drop to 1.3pc if war fallout spreads to markets
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A pump jack operates near a crude oil reserve in the Permian Basin oil field near Midland, Texas, U.S. (File)
US crude stocks and distillate inventories fall, gasoline stocks rise, EIA says
FINANCE
23 hours ago
REUTERS
OPEC+ set for fourth oil quota hike since Hormuz closure, sources say
FINANCE
07-06-2026 19:21 HKT
The global economic outlook hinges on how long the war in the Middle East lasts, with recession in some countries and sharply hi
OECD says protracted war could drag on global growth, push up inflation
FINANCE
03-06-2026 17:26 HKT
People inspect the damage in the aftermath of an Israeli strike that hit near a hospital on Monday, in Tyre, Lebanon, June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Hostilities flare in Iran war, oil jumps with talks at a stalemate
WORLD
03-06-2026 09:19 HKT
Hengli Petrochemical's new refining, petrochemical complex is seen at Changxing island in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 16, 2018. Picture taken July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu/File Photo
Goldman Sachs flags demand weakness as key risk to oil price outlook
FINANCE
01-06-2026 14:34 HKT
A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OPEC+ leaders expected to up July oil output target despite Hormuz disruption, sources say
FINANCE
21-05-2026 22:40 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Niger, China reach oil deals after months of disputes
CHINA
19-05-2026 12:04 HKT
Iraq's new Oil Minister, Basim Mohammed speaks during a press conference in Baghdad, Iraq, May 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ahmed Saeed
Iraq exported 10 million barrels of oil through Strait of Hormuz in April
WORLD
16-05-2026 16:01 HKT
A logo of ADNOC is displayed at the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) conference, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 4, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
UAE to accelerate oil pipeline project to help bypass Hormuz
WORLD
15-05-2026 15:08 HKT
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
NEWS
22 hours ago
source: online
Employer loses $20,000 after domestic helper quits after just two days, citing earthquake damage
SOCIAL BUZZ
9 hours ago
All 15 airlines move to revamped Terminal 2 with smooth boarding process: Mable Chan
NEWS
10-06-2026 16:07 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.