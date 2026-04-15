logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US set to launch tariff refund system on April 20, totaling US$166b

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California, U.S., August 4, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California, U.S., August 4, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump’s administration plans to launch next Monday the system it will use for issuing refunds to American importers for US$166 billion (HK$1.3 trillion) the companies paid in tariffs that the US Supreme Court struck down in February as unlawful.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Customs and Border Protection said in a court filing on Tuesday that it has completed the development of the initial phase of the refund system, known as CAPE. The system will consolidate refunds so importers will receive one electronic payment, with interest when applicable, rather than processing refunds on an entry-by-entry basis.

Agency official Brandon Lord made the declaration in the filing with the New York-based Court of International Trade. The agency disclosed the CAPE launch date in a separate announcement on Friday.

The Supreme Court ruled that Trump overstepped his authority in imposing sweeping global tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a 1977 law meant for use in national emergencies.

Tuesday’s filing said that as of April 9 some 56,497 importers had completed the process to receive electronic refunds for tariffs affected by the court’s ruling, an amount totaling US$127 billion.

The agency has said it plans to roll out the refund system in phases.

Lord said in his declaration that the agency is considering options for processing refunds on a subset of entries that were subject to US$2.9 billion in tariffs. Lord said these normally would require manual processing, which would dramatically increase the workload and divert personnel from the agency’s trade operations and enforcement.

After the Supreme Court’s decision, importers sued for refunds in the Court of International Trade, which is monitoring the development of the refund system.

More than 330,000 importers paid the tariffs at issue on 53 million shipments of imported goods, according to court documents.

Customs and Border Protection has said the CAPE system will initially process refunds on recently imported goods and straightforward entries.

Many smaller importers feared the cost of the refund process would outweigh the benefits of trying to get reimbursed, forcing some companies to explore creative financing options related to refunds.

Trump denounced the Supreme Court after its ruling and imposed a new temporary global tariff under a different law, though that has also been challenged in court.

Reuters

UStariff

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman’s Musandam province, April 12, 2026. REUTERS/File Photo
US shuts down Iran's maritime trade despite optimism for more talks
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo by - / YONHAP / AFP US YouTuber Johnny Somali speaks to reporters as he arrives at a court to attend his trial over charges including obstruction of business and violations of minor public order laws, at the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul on April 15, 2026.
South Korea jails US streamer Johnny Somali for statue outrage
WORLD
5 hours ago
Smoke rises at the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia after a drone attack, in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, March 2. via Vantor/ Reuters
Iran used Chinese spy satellite to target US bases, FT reports
CHINA
6 hours ago
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla leave St George's Chapel, in Windsor, west of London, after attending the Easter Matins Service, on April 5, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali / POOL / AFP)
UK king to address Congress on US trip marking 'shared history': palace
WORLD
7 hours ago
A view of Hin Leong's Pu Tuo San VLCC supertanker in the waters off Jurong Island in Singapore, July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
US Treasury says not renewing temporary Iran oil sanction easing
WORLD
8 hours ago
A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman’s Musandam province, April 12, 2026. REUTERS/File Photo
US, Iran may resume talks this week despite port blockade
WORLD
10 hours ago
U.S. and Filipino soldiers fire a howitzer during the annual joint military exercises. (Reuters/File)
China urges efforts to safeguard regional peace, stability after U.S. plans new Philippine depot
CHINA
21 hours ago
A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman’s Musandam province, April 12, 2026. REUTERS
What does a US naval blockade of Iran mean for oil flows?
WORLD
14-04-2026 18:37 HKT
U.S. and Chinese flags and a "tariffs" label are seen in this illustration created on April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China vows 'countermeasures' if Trump tariff threat materialises
CHINA
14-04-2026 18:14 HKT
A Pakistani official stands during the arrival of the U.S. Vice President JD Vance for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
US, Iran may resume war talks this week despite port blockade
WORLD
14-04-2026 17:16 HKT
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
14-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.