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Anthropic draws VC interest at up to US$800 billion valuation, Business Insider reports

FINANCE
10 mins ago
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Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS

Anthropic has received multiple offers from venture capital firms in recent weeks to invest in the Claude maker at valuations as high as US$800 billion (HK$6.24 trillion), more than double its current value, Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

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Anthropic has so far resisted overtures from investors for a new round of funding, according to a Bloomberg News report on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify both reports.

In February, Anthropic raised US$30 billion in a funding round that valued it at US$380 billion amid massive investor interest in the startup and the broader AI industry.

The firm is also reportedly exploring an IPO as early as this year.

Demand for its AI model Claude has accelerated in 2026, with the startup's run-rate revenue now surpassing US$30 billion, up from about US$9 billion at the end of 2025.

The reports also come weeks after Anthropic announced a powerful new model named Mythos earlier this month, describing it as its "most capable yet for coding and agentic tasks," referring to the model's ability to act autonomously.

Its advanced coding capabilities could give it unprecedented ability to spot and exploit cybersecurity flaws, experts say.

Reuters

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