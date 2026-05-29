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AI giant Anthropic reaches near-trillion dollar valuation

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP This photograph shows a smartphone displaying the logo of the US artificial intelligence safety and research company Anthropic, in Mulhouse on April 21, 2026.
Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP This photograph shows a smartphone displaying the logo of the US artificial intelligence safety and research company Anthropic, in Mulhouse on April 21, 2026.

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic said Thursday it had raised $65 billion in a new funding round that values the Claude maker at $965 billion, more than its archrival OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

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The latest fundraising round confirms Anthropic's place as one of the most significant players in AI, with the startup led by Dario Amodei having drawn fans for its coding powers and state-of-the-art models.

Anthropic's rise came by doubling down on delivering generative AI to enterprise clients rather than general users, the path initially chosen by archrival OpenAI.

Founded by former OpenAI employees, including CEO Amodei, Anthropic has a special focus on AI safety even as it rushes out new products in order to remain in the AI race.

"This funding will help us serve the historic demand we are experiencing, stay at the research frontier, and bring Claude to more of the places where work happens," said Krishna Rao, Anthropic's chief financial officer.

Anthropic's near-trillion-dollar valuation puts it ahead of OpenAI, which was valued at $852 billion in March. Both companies could go public as early as this year.

Ahead of them, Elon Musk's SpaceX, which absorbed his AI company, xAI, in February, could see shares begin trading as early as June 12, targeting a valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion in what would be the largest IPO in history.

Anthropic's round was led by major Silicon Valley venture capitalists Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital.

It also included $15 billion in previously committed investments from cloud giants, including $5 billion from Amazon.

Semiconductor firms Micron, Samsung and SK hynix -- whose products are crucial to the technology -- also participated as strategic infrastructure partners.

The company said Claude is now the first frontier AI model available across all three of the world's largest cloud platforms -- Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

The funding comes as Anthropic navigates a high-profile legal dispute with the Pentagon, having sued the Defense Department after it designated the company a supply chain risk -- a move Anthropic called unconstitutional retaliation for its refusal to grant the military unfettered access to its AI models.

Mythos is Anthropic's powerful, next-generation AI model with unprecedented cybersecurity capabilities.

This has led Anthropic to restrict its access to security partners rather than releasing it to the public.

AFP

AIAnthropicnear-trillion dollar valuation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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