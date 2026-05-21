Anthropic in talks to use Microsoft's AI chips, The Information reports

Anthropic is in talks to rent servers powered by Microsoft’s AI chips for complex workloads, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people who spoke to executives involved in the discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The tech giant’s shares were up about 1.5 percent in premarket trading.

A partnership between the two companies would mark a significant win for Microsoft, which is seeking to emulate rivals Alphabet and Amazon by developing an alternative to Nvidia chips that dominate AI workloads.

The Claude maker’s talks to rent Microsoft’s chips are still early and may not lead to an agreement, the report said.

Microsoft and Anthropic did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Reuters