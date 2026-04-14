Hong Kong shares maintain higher position on Tuesday midday

Hong Kong shares stay in the higher position by midday on Tuesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.43 percent, or 109 points, to 25,770.

The half-day market turnover is at HK$121 billion.

Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.17 percent to 4,830 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index edged up 0.55 percent, or 21 points, to 4,010 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 1.36 percent to 14,603 points.