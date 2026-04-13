logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks edged lower on Monday closing

FINANCE
2 hours ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong stocks edged lower as the market closed on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.9 percent, or 232 points, to 24,660 points.

The market turnover was at HK$207 billion.

Hang Seng Tech Index slipped 0.79 percent to 4,822 points.

In the mainland, Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose slightly by 0.06 percent, or 2.33 points, to 3,988 points. Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index was up 0.69 percent to 14,407 points.

BYD (1211) rose 4.95 percent, the highest among the blue chips. Petrol China (0857) rose 1.57 percent.
 

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
From left: Clement Lam, chief executive, Sun Life Hong Kong, Manjit Singh, Sun Life Asia president, David Broom, chief client and distribution officer, Asia, and Benjamin Deng, Asia asset management president. Sun Life
Sun Life Hong Kong's annualized premium equivalent jumps by 46pc last year as agent number grows
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China March new loans jumps less than expected to 2.99 trillion yuan
FINANCE
1 hour ago
HKEX launches two new technology‑focused benchmarks. HKEX
HKEX launches HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index and HKEX Tech & US Tech 100 Index
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The World Bank Group logo is displayed on a office wall at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Karachi, Pakistan February 4, 2026. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
World Bank chief sounds alarm about looming jobs crisis even after war ends
FINANCE
3 hours ago
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
Signergy Technology leads Monday's retail tranche, oversubscribed 797.9 times
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS
UK financial regulators rush to assess risks of Anthropic latest AI model, FT reports
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Bakai Bank Wins Defamation Case in Belgium, Eyes Hong Kong
Hong Kong stocks remained lower at midday
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Kristalina Georgieva delivers a speech ahead of the IMF/World Bank's spring meetings in U.S., April 9, 2026. Reuters.
IMF says global prices take time to return to normal, even if US-Iran ceasefire holds
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Victory Giant Technology's headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, China. Photo from the company's LinkedIn account.
China's Victory Giant Technology seeks $17.49 billion in Hong Kong listing amid market turmoil
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho dies after battle with breast cancer
NEWS
12-04-2026 14:53 HKT
Alsco Pooling Service's listing ceremony
A Chinese firm's trading suspended less than a month of HK IPO, after auditor calls for investigation
FINANCE
12-04-2026 19:11 HKT
6 arrested after brawl at Lo Wu station over 'eye contact' dispute
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.