Hong Kong stocks edged lower on Monday closing

Hong Kong stocks edged lower as the market closed on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.9 percent, or 232 points, to 24,660 points.

The market turnover was at HK$207 billion.

Hang Seng Tech Index slipped 0.79 percent to 4,822 points.

In the mainland, Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose slightly by 0.06 percent, or 2.33 points, to 3,988 points. Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index was up 0.69 percent to 14,407 points.

BYD (1211) rose 4.95 percent, the highest among the blue chips. Petrol China (0857) rose 1.57 percent.

