logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

UK financial regulators rush to assess risks of Anthropic latest AI model, FT reports

FINANCE
Just now
logo
logo
logo
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS

UK financial regulators are holding urgent talks with the government’s cyber security agency and major banks to assess risks posed by the latest artificial intelligence model from Anthropic, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Officials at the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and HM Treasury are in discussions with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to examine potential vulnerabilities in critical IT systems that have been highlighted by Anthropic’s latest AI model.

Representatives from major British banks, insurers, and exchanges are expected to be briefed on the cyber security risks posed by the model, Claude Mythos Preview, at a meeting with regulators within the next fortnight.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Anthropic did not respond to a request for comment, while the Bank of England declined to comment. The Treasury, NCSC, and FCA were not immediately available for comment.

The development follows a similar meeting called by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent with major Wall Street banks last week to discuss the model’s cyber risk potential.

Anthropic has said the model is being deployed as part of “Project Glasswing”, a controlled initiative under which select organizations are permitted to use the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model for defensive cyber security purposes.

In a blog post earlier this month, the AI startup said the model had already identified “thousands” of major vulnerabilities across operating systems, web browsers, and other widely used software.

Reuters

Anthropic

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Bessent, Powell warned bank CEOs about Anthropic model risks, sources say
INNOVATION
10-04-2026 10:35 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Anthropic weighs building it own AI chips, sources say
INNOVATION
10-04-2026 10:25 HKT
A Broadcom sign is pictured as the company prepares to launch new optical chip tech to fend off Nvidia in San Jose, California, U.S., September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small/File Photo
Anthropic partners with Broadcom and Google for AI chips
WORLD
07-04-2026 13:16 HKT
OpenAI logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Crisis contractor for OpenAI, Anthropic eyes a move to combat extremism
WORLD
02-04-2026 14:49 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Anthropic releases part of AI tool source code in 'error'
WORLD
01-04-2026 18:24 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
AI giant Anthropic says 'exploring' Australia data centre investments
WORLD
01-04-2026 12:46 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Anthropic in talks with private equity firms on AI joint venture, The Information reports
INNOVATION
12-03-2026 11:42 HKT
The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo
Anthropic sues Trump admin over Pentagon blacklisting
WORLD
10-03-2026 12:47 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Anthropic executives say Pentagon blacklisting could hit billions in sales, harm reputation
INNOVATION
10-03-2026 10:08 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Microsoft taps Anthropic for Copilot Cowork in push for AI agents
INNOVATION
09-03-2026 21:32 HKT
Late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho dies after battle with breast cancer
NEWS
22 hours ago
Alsco Pooling Service's listing ceremony
A Chinese firm's trading suspended less than a month of HK IPO, after auditor calls for investigation
FINANCE
17 hours ago
(File photo)
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
NEWS
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.