Hong Kong stocks open lower on Monday after US-Iran peace talks fail

Hong Kong stocks slipped in early Monday trading after the US-Iran peace talks collapsed.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 0.71 percent, or 184 points, to 25,708 points.

Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.69 percent to 4,826 points.

Among the blue-chip stocks, BYD (1211), CATL (3750), and POP MART (9992) are up 2.28 percent, 1.91 percent, and 1.19 percent, respectively.

China Life (2628) and Baiudu (9888) dropped 3.39 percent and 3.31 percent, respectively.

For oil majors, Petro China (0857) and CNOOC (0883) rose 0.93 percent and 0.38 percent, respectively.