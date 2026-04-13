Hong Kong stocks open lower on Monday after US-Iran peace talks fail

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US consumer prices surge in March in line with expectations
10-04-2026 21:47 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data; Mideast in focus
10-04-2026 21:39 HKT
HSBC and Anchorpoint Financial secure HK first stablecoin licences
10-04-2026 17:30 HKT
China adds fourth set of listing standards for ChiNext board
10-04-2026 17:15 HKT
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT