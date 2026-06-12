logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Billionaire Wang Yusuo's US$11.6 billion ENN Energy takeover fails on regulatory delays

FINANCE
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Chinese gas importer and distributor ENN Energy's logo is seen at Gastech 2023 in Singapore September 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Tan
Chinese gas importer and distributor ENN Energy's logo is seen at Gastech 2023 in Singapore September 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Tan

Chinese billionaire Wang Yusuo's plan to take full control of ENN Energy through top shareholder ENN Natural Gas collapsed on Friday, scuttling a deal that valued the Hong Kong-listed firm at US$11.6 billion (HK$90.9 billion).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The offer lapsed after failing to secure preconditions, including approval in principle from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and clearances from Chinese regulators, nearly a year after the application process began, the companies said.

ENN Natural Gas, which already owns over 34 percent of ENN Energy, had offered HK$59.48 billion for the remaining stake at HK$80 per share — a 47.6 percent premium to the stock's last close before the offer was disclosed.

The deal aimed to streamline ENN Natural Gas' operations at a time when gas operators face pressure to integrate their upstream and downstream resources to better respond to shift in the global supply chain. China is the world's largest importer of oil and gas.

The companies had extended the long-stop date earlier this year but said the timetable for securing approvals remained uncertain despite "substantial efforts".

The collapse means ENN Energy will remain listed in Hong Kong and no scheme document will be issued, while ENN Natural Gas will not proceed with a related listing filed in December.

Hong Kong takeover rules bar the bidder from launching another offer for ENN Energy for 12 months without regulatory consent.

Despite abandoning the privatisation plan, ENN Natural Gas said it intends to gradually increase its shareholding in ENN Energy, depending on market conditions, signalling continued strategic interest in the firm.

Both companies are part of ENN Group, one of China's largest private energy groups, controlled by billionaire Wang Yusuo, whose net worth Forbes estimates at US$8 billion.

Reuters

Wang YusuoENN Energy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
S&P, Dow open higher on Mideast deal hopes; SpaceX debut in focus
FINANCE
1 min ago
Photo by ISD.
Smart and Green Mass Transit System in East Kowloon to tender in July
FINANCE
12 mins ago
Rolex watches are displayed at a store in New York City, U.S., April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Rolex raises gold watch prices again as super-rich buyers are undeterred
FINANCE
29 mins ago
From left, the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to China, Koula Sophianou, and Christopher Hui. ISD
Hong Kong signs double taxation avoidance agreement with Cyprus
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China's May new loans rise to 520 billion yuan, below expectations
FINANCE
4 hours ago
SpaceX logo, word "IPO" and rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Hang Seng HK-US TECH Index to add SpaceX
FINANCE
4 hours ago
The silhouette of Elon Musk and SpaceX logo are seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
SpaceX leveraged fund providers hit by day-one launch setback, sources say
FINANCE
4 hours ago
European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch/File Photo
ECB keeping its options open for July, Nagel says
FINANCE
5 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares close higher on Friday, Chow Tai Fook surges 15pc
FINANCE
5 hours ago
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
China's EngineAI and Dreame Technology eye Hong Kong IPOs, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
6 hours ago
(File photo)
Nine-day rainy spell to hit HK with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected 
NEWS
22 hours ago
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
NEWS
11-06-2026 00:05 HKT
100 y/o biologist David Attenborough shares 4 longevity habits
WELLNESS
07-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.