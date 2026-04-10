logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Asia Pacific faces weaker growth and higher inflation from Middle East crisis, ADB warns

FINANCE
57 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A woman walks past the logo of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) outside the bank's headquarters in Manila on April 15, 2025. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)
A woman walks past the logo of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) outside the bank's headquarters in Manila on April 15, 2025. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)

Growth in developing Asia and the Pacific is expected to slow this year as the conflict in the Middle East disrupts trade and energy markets, the Asian Development Bank said on Friday, with the extent of the slowdown dependent on how long the crisis persists.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

ADB President Masato Kanda described the crisis as a “formidable test” for the region’s economic ascent, saying the war has injected new uncertainty into an already fragile global landscape.

Regional growth could ease to 4.7 percent in 2026 from 5.4 percent last year, while inflation could rise to 5.6 percent from 3.0 percent in 2025, if hostilities persist through the third quarter of this year, the ADB said in its latest Asia Development Outlook.

If the conflict drags on for a year, the region could lose about 1.3 percentage points of growth over 2026 and 2027, the ADB said.

Developing Asia and the Pacific comprises 43 economies, ranging from China and India to Georgia and Samoa, but excluding Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Korea.

The estimates contrast with the report’s baseline assumptions, which were finalised on March 10 and were based on a shorter one-month conflict.

Under that scenario, growth is expected to slow only modestly to 5.1 percent in 2026 and 2027, with inflation projected to rise to 3.6 percent this year, before easing to 3.4 percent in 2027.

“Scenario analysis in this report focuses on the risk that the Middle East conflict and related energy disruptions last longer than in the early stabilisation scenario, which now appears quite likely,” ADB Chief Economist Albert Park told a press conference.

FRAGILE CEASEFIRE MIGHT NOT HOLD, ADB’S PARK WARNS

US President Donald Trump had described the war as a brief, four-week campaign following US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, but it dragged on into a sixth week of fighting.

The escalation continued until Trump agreed on Wednesday to a two-week ceasefire with Tehran, just hours before a deadline imposed by the US President urging Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face sweeping attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

The war has spread across much of the Middle East, killing thousands of people and triggering one of the most severe disruptions to global energy supplies in decades, with the world economy battered by surging oil and gas prices and mounting inflation fears.

A temporary halt in fighting and the reopening of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that typically handles about one-fifth of global oil trade, would allow Middle Eastern exporters to ship significant volumes of oil that have been trapped inside the Gulf since hostilities began.

“The ceasefire seems fairly fragile, and prediction markets are not putting a high probability that it is going to last,” Park said, making it difficult to forecast whether it would materially improve the growth outlook.

“Policy priorities should be to contain inflation and financial stress in the short term, while accelerating energy diversification and efficiency to reduce future vulnerability,” Park said.

Reuters

AsiaPacificADBMiddle East

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Pedestrians walk past an electronic screen displaying the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Asian stocks exodus fuels largest emerging market outflows since 2020, IIF data shows
FINANCE
09-04-2026 10:26 HKT
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Middle East war means 'all roads' lead to higher prices, slower growth, IMF chief says
FINANCE
07-04-2026 19:21 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 12, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China's Xi urges faster development of new energy system as Middle East war continues
CHINA
07-04-2026 10:57 HKT
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (R) during their meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on April 3, 2026. JUNG YEON-JE/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea, France to upgrade ties as Macron trip overshadowed by Middle East crisis
WORLD
03-04-2026 09:57 HKT
Photo by ALEX BRANDON / POOL / AFP US President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at a televised address on the conflict in the Middle East from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC on April 1, 2026.
What's real anymore? AI warps truth of Middle East war
WORLD
02-04-2026 12:17 HKT
Damage to the Kuwait-flagged Al-Salmi crude oil tanker, following a reported strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, March 31, 2026. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Iran war puts Middle East Dubai oil benchmark under stress as prices soar
WORLD
02-04-2026 12:12 HKT
Fed's Barkin: Households, firms still see oil shock through a "short-term lens"
FINANCE
01-04-2026 22:32 HKT
People queue to buy petrol at a petrol station after Vietnam's trade ministry called on local businesses to encourage their employees to work from home to save fuel amid disruptions in supply and price surges triggered by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Hanoi, Vietnam, March 10, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Khanh Vu
Asia barters for scarce energy as Iran crisis throttles supplies
WORLD
01-04-2026 10:27 HKT
A person walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, in Beijing, China May 7, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China has policy room to absorb Middle East conflict shock if war ends soon, adviser says
CHINA
31-03-2026 14:33 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / SINGAPORE'S NATIONAL PARKS BOARD AND IMMIGRATION & CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY / AFP This undated handout received on March 28, 2026 from Singapore's National Parks Board and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority shows pangolin scales being examined following their seizure in Singapore on December 29, 2025.
Singapore seizes record Asian pangolin scales disguised as 'dried fish skin'
WORLD
28-03-2026 17:42 HKT
(File Photo)
HK to brace for seven-day heatwave, record temperatures forecast
NEWS
17 hours ago
Qatar Airways aircraft parked at Teruel Airport in Spain, as airlines move planes away from escalating conflict in the Middle East, in Teruel, Spain, March 20, 2026. (Reuters)
Qatar Airways to restore service to and from Doha to over 120 destinations by mid-May
WORLD
08-04-2026 20:18 HKT
(File Photo)
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
NEWS
08-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.